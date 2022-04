With fans back in full attendance for the first time since 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers treated their hometown faithful to an exciting victory over the Cincinnati Reds Thursday evening. Dodger faithful in attendance were treated to a fantastic pregame ceremony to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium, which included representatives from each decade of ball played in Chavez Ravine, an F-35 flyover and the National Anthem sung by Grammy-nominated musician Lupita Infante. On the heels of the opening ceremony, which also featured a first pitch from longtime Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin - who is in the midst of his 64th...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO