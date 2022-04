How Do Kate and Toby Break Up? What We Learned From the Promo for This Is Us Episode 12, ‘Katoby’. With the second half of This Is Us‘ final season officially underway, episode 11 (titled “Saturday in the Park”) finally reveals what happened that leads to the divorce of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), as well as why their son Jack (Blake Stadnik) considers his dad’s Big Green Egg smoker to be the symbol of his parents’ breakup. Surprisingly, their marriage’s finally straw really doesn’t involve the Big Green Egg at all. Rather, it feels like the inevitable culmination of all the little fights Kate and Toby have been having all season long finally coming together in a dramatic way.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO