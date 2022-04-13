Infrastructure Funds To Improve Hometowns

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $411,148 to the Martin County Water District through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. “This announcement is especially important given the challenges this Martin County has faced for far too long,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been working with this community to make positive changes for the region. Together, our team, the Public Service Commission, the Martin County Water District, Martin County Concerned Citizens and other stakeholders, have been meeting regularly to oversee efforts to improve water service to residents, and today’s announcement is another important milestone.”

MARTIN COUNTY, KY ・ 27 DAYS AGO