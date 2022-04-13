ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infrastructure Funds To Improve Hometowns

KRQE News 13

Congresswoman Stansbury pushing for more water infrastructure funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico congresswoman wants to see more funding to improve the state’s water infrastructure and figure out ways to deal with a shrinking water supply. Representative Melanie Stansbury wants to tack seven proposals onto a federal water plan. Story continues below. New Mexico...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke tax preparer talks extensions ahead of April 18 deadline

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The deadline to file taxes is quickly approaching, but if you’re not ready yet, you can file for an extension. However, David Kembel of Kembel Tax Service stresses the extension only applies to the paperwork, not the payment if you owe money. That’s why he...
ROANOKE, VA
WTVQ

More than $400,000 awarded to Martin County for water infrastructure improvements

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $411,148 to the Martin County Water District through the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program. “This announcement is especially important given the challenges this Martin County has faced for far too long,” Gov. Beshear said. “We have been working with this community to make positive changes for the region. Together, our team, the Public Service Commission, the Martin County Water District, Martin County Concerned Citizens and other stakeholders, have been meeting regularly to oversee efforts to improve water service to residents, and today’s announcement is another important milestone.”
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WDBJ7.com

Horizon Behavioral Health first to implement Project LINK in Lynchburg area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg’s Horizon Behavioral Health is celebrating accomplishments from 2021 while planning more for this year. They say expanded telehealth services were huge last year and plan to continue their emphasis this year. They’re also expanding school-based services in Bedford County. Horizon is implementing Project...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Public hearing held on proposed solar project in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard about a solar project in Rockbridge County. The Rockbridge County Planning Commission is hearing public comment on the proposed project on Mackeys Lane. The Director of Community Development says this could be the second largest solar project built in...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Water line break affects residents in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded Tuesday evening to a water line break affecting people in SW Roanoke, according to the Western Virginia Water Authority. The break was at the intersection of Beverly Boulevard SW and Grandin Road SW. The line was expected be repaired with water service also being...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

McGhee hired as Appomattox Town Manager

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - After a recruitment process that started in December 2021 and included applicants from all over Virginia, as well as Florida and Missouri, the Appomattox Town Council has named a new town manager. The candidates were narrowed, with some advancing to be seen for in-person interviews. In...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ash tree treatment cost program developed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Forestry is helping organizations in the Roanoke area protect their ash trees. According to VDOF, the emerald ash borer is one of the most destructive forest pests. That’s why VDOF is offering a cost share program to help protect the trees.
ROANOKE, VA

