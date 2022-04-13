GBI ID's man killed over weekend in officer-involved shooting

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified a man who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Police were called to the scene on 13th Street near Walnut Street around 3:30 a.m. They found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
The body of a 40-year-old father wrapped up and inside a toolbox was found along a rural road in Georgia, police said. The discovery prompted an investigation and the Polk County Police Department called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The body was found by Public Works Department employees...
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
Former Georgia football player Akhil Crumpton has been arrested in connection to the murder of 23-year-old gas station clerk Elijah Wood last year, according to the Oconee County (Georgia) Sheriff's Office. Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an assailant dressed in all black and with ...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police said officers responded to the 200 block of 3rd Avenue SW in Birmingham on report of a "possible hostage situation"...
The investigation conducted by District Attorney Dan Rubenstein and the 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) into the officer involved shooting at St. Mary's Pavilion on June 25, 2021, has concluded.
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
SEBASTIAN — Willacy County sheriff’s deputies today arrested three family members in connection with the January 2021 death of a 13-year-old boy, Sheriff Joe Salazar said. Deputies arrested Sabrina Loredo, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez-Cordoba, all facing charges of injury to a child, a press release states.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police have released the names of three officers involved in a fatal shooting on Monday that eventually led to a tense situation with a crowd on the West side. The man killed by police was identified as 28-year-old Kevin Donel Johnson. Chief...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened earlier today. According to DPS, at around 9:00 a.m. Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Deputies went to check on a person who was walking in the center of the road near State Highway 152 and Spring Creek Road.
Police: Woman found shot dead in vehicle on Quacco …. Homicide investigation underway after Vidalia man’s …. Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Savannah. Tornado relief efforts remain underway in Bryan County. City of Savannah debuts new initiative to help increase …. Ellabell man loses home, wife in tornado.
BREAKING NEWS - HUTCHINSON COUNTY. Friday, March 18 - At approximately 8:30 this morning, a Deputy with the Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office responded to a dispatch requesting a welfare check located near FM 2171. The reporting party had stated that "a man [was] running in and out of traffic", putting...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man shot and killed by deputies after threatening to blow up a trailer in Boron earlier this month has been identified. Michael Ramos Jr., 41, of Boron was shot multiple times early March 4 in the 26500 block of Nudgent Street, according to coroner’s officials. The incident began at 10:17 […]
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died Tuesday in a shooting. Michael Rico Stubbs, 32, of Bakersfield, died around 5:13 p.m. after being shot multiple times near the intersection of P Street and California Avenue. He was reported dead at the scene of the shooting. Anyone...
The GBI is investigating the alleged child molestation of a juvenile that happened during a return trip to Colquitt County after an away school sporting event. The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI after they received a report of several separate incidents of child molestation of a student athlete of the Willie J. Williams Middle School.
