Cadillac Lions Club Shack Officially Sunk into Lake Cadillac

The Cadillac Lions Club says they’ve got their sign spring is around the corner because the Cadillac Lions shack has officially sunk on Lake Cadillac.

The official time was Monday evening at 5:17. The winner guessed it would sink Monday at 5:10 pm.

Cadillac Lions Club says this year they broke a record of money raised with $3,625.

The money will go towards helping people with sight and hearing assistance.

“In 1923, Helen Keller was at our convention. She challenged the Lions to become knights of blind,” said Timothy Anderson, President of Cadillac Lions Club. “That united the Lions around the world for one common cause: to help sight assistance and lions of Cadillac do that we help people get glasses and vision screenings.”

The first-place winner will receive $1,000, and the second place will get $200.