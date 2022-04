World no. 1 Novak Djokovic has had quite the year. First, Djokovic endured a wild fiasco at the Australian Open when he was deported due to a problem with his visa as a result of his unvaccinated status against the COVID-19 virus. Then, the world no. 1 looked shaky in his return to the court at Dubai, as he suffered a straight-sets loss in the quarterfinals. Unfortunately, Djokovic’s struggles continued at the Monte Carlo Masters, as he was defeated in the second round, losing 6-3 6-7 (7-5) 6-1 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Djokovic spoke out after the upset loss, via Yahoo Sport.

