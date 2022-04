JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. — A three-year-old child from Pennsylvania died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls and being swept over a waterfall. The body of Nevaeh Jade Newswanger was recovered early Monday morning after her family called 911 at approximately 5:50 p.m. Sunday, WYFF reported. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Newswanger was swept away by water at the top of the waterfall and the current carried her over the falls.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO