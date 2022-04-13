Washington Co. committee kills rental assistance resolution

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — A resolution that would have provided millions of dollars to help renters died in the Washington County Finance and Budget Committee Tuesday night.

Washington County has run out of rental assistance funds. The problem is that many people were already promised another round of payments.

“I think that a lot of people just did not see this coming,” said JP Suki Highers, District 11.

“I was really frustrated,” said local renter Hawley Woods.

Woods is a single mom and small business owner in Fayetteville. Her business took a hit when the pandemic struck, so she decided to apply for the Washington County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.

“I qualified to apply for the funds and I started receiving them in September,” she said. “It was a huge help. It was so wonderful.”

She was on the plan where you had to reapply for the funds every three months. She said everything seemed to be on track at the end of March for her to get her next round of payments.

“I got a text that said ‘You’ve been recertified,’ and you qualify.” she said. “You’ll be receiving your next three months of rental assistance.”

But nine days later, on April Fools Day, she got another notification that was no joke.

“I heard my phone dinging and I looked and it says, basically, never mind, there are no funds effective immediately,” she said.

Woods is one of many stuck in this situation. JP Highers said in January, 3,000 families qualified for rental assistance.

She proposed a resolution to Finance and Budget Committee to use $3.1 million of American Rescue Plan funds to help those who were promised, and planning on rental assistance.

“This is an emergency that’s going to impact the whole community, everyone,” she said. “If we have mass evictions and we have massive amounts of families that are losing their homes, it’s going to be destructive for everybody on all levels.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, the committee heard a treasury report that showed the county has nearly $12 million in the General Reserve Fund, as of the end of March.

The committee also approved nearly $350,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to go to the Circuit Clerks office for renovations. Several in the audience stood up and asked the committee to pay for these renovations out of a different pot of money.

But after JP Shawndra Washington called the motion to discuss the resolution to help renters, none of the other JP’s gave it a second.

During the meeting, a Marshallese mother with two kids and an infant told the committee how she needs the rental assistance to keep a roof over her children’s heads. A school teacher who is also a landlord, told the committee how she relies on the rent payments from her tenants to pay her mortgage.

Patsy Warren-Cook, a disabled Airforce veteran who served for 15 years, told the committee about having to tell her son, who is currently studying at the University of Arkansas, how they may not have a home moving forward.

“We pay our taxes, we are lawful, we follow every rule, and we are due,” said Warren-Cook.

Monique Jones told the court about a family she’s trying to help where one of the parents lost their job after getting COVID-19, and the rental assistance helped them keep their home.

“This pressure has been put back on non profits and faith based organizations to help support our community,” said Jones. “I sat here when this Quorum Court said we’re going to put money in the general fund for a rainy day. It’s raining you guys.”

Woods said she would have made different financial decisions over the past few months to compensate had she known this was coming. She said her business is picking up, and she had money saved that was intended for car repairs that she rerouted towards covering two months of rent.

She knows others aren’t as lucky.

“Everyone understands that the funds are limited,” she said. “I would like to see them honor their commitment to the people who were approved.”

We reached out to Washington County Attorney Brian Lester multiple times for comment and did not hear back.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.