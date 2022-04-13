ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prichard, AL

Prichard Police, suspect exchange gunfire

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police and a suspect exchanged gunfire outside a Burger King on St. Stephens Road Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the restaurant’s parking lot Tuesday, April 12 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived around 9 p.m., they found one man who ran from the scene.

While chasing the man, the suspect shot at officers. One of the officers shot back, and the man was later taken into custody. No one was injured during the shooting.

Officers later found the gun that may have been used in the shooting. The case is still being investigated, according to a news release from the City of Prichard.

