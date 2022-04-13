COUNTY LIBRARY BRANCHES EXPAND HOURS

Beginning March 28, Austin Public Library will expand operating hours for all locations after two years of modified hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the extension of operating hours, in-person programs and events at Austin Public Library locations are returning March 28. Central Library's shared learning rooms will also be available for reservations. Beginning April 4, library customers will be able to reserve community meeting rooms.

