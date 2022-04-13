ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

COUNTY LIBRARY BRANCHES EXPAND HOURS

By Gig Conaughton,
eastcountymagazine.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 12, 2022 (San Diego) - All of the County of San Diego’s 33...

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Community Impact Austin

Austin Public Library expands operating hours after two years on March 28

Beginning March 28, Austin Public Library will expand operating hours for all locations after two years of modified hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the extension of operating hours, in-person programs and events at Austin Public Library locations are returning March 28. Central Library's shared learning rooms will also be available for reservations. Beginning April 4, library customers will be able to reserve community meeting rooms.
AUSTIN, TX
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch to Present Nature Art by Ray Haworth during April

(BARNEGAT, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch will exhibit Nature Impressions, a collection of paintings by local artist Ray Haworth, throughout the month of April. Mr. Haworth’s subject matter and painting styles are wide-ranging. “The goal,” he explained, “is to establish a sense of place, a special mood, or just a beautiful setting.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

