Victorville, CA

California: 9-year-old girl injured during mall shooting incident in Victorville, people sheltering in place

By Lawrence Richard
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating a shooting incident where at least one victim was shot at a mall in Victorville, California, Tuesday evening, officials said. People were sheltering in place, according to reports. The...

www.foxnews.com

#Shooting
Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

