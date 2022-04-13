ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy, 16, and woman wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Northwest Side

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday evening on the Northwest Side. The teen...

abc7chicago.com

