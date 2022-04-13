Boy, 16, and woman wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was among at least four people killed and 17 others — including an 11-year-old girl — were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m. The teen was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Lee Carter Jr. by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. At least 68 teens and children under the age of 18 have been shot in Chicago this year — at least four more than last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data. At least 14 children and teens out of the 68 were killed by gunfire in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, at least 12 were fatally shot in the same period.

