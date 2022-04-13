ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bienville Parish, LA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, Lincoln, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bossier, Caddo, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo; Webster A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Lafayette and southwestern Columbia Counties, northwestern Webster, northwestern Caddo and northern Bossier Parishes through 800 PM CDT At 723 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mooringsport, or 16 miles northwest of Shreveport, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Springhill, Blanchard, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Mooringsport, Bradley, Taylor, Hosston, Belcher, Shongaloo, Gilliam, Bussey, Canfield and Welcome. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Grant, Natchitoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Grant; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts from 30 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bienville, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and deep east Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dixie Inn, LA
City
Haughton, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
County
Claiborne Parish, LA
City
Springhill, LA
City
Sibley, LA
City
Minden, LA
City
Sarepta, LA
County
Bossier Parish, LA
City
Claiborne, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Haynesville, LA
City
Cotton Valley, LA
County
Webster Parish, LA
County
Bienville Parish, LA
County
Caddo Parish, LA
State
Arkansas State
County
Lincoln Parish, LA
City
Bossier City, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Comanche, Finney, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Comanche; Finney; Gray RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 063...077 088 AND 089 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Friday. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray...Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark and Fire Weather Zone 089 Comanche. * Winds...North to northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Grant, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Meade, Morton, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Grant; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...074...075...076...084...085...086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant...Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton...Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens... Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward and Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade. * Winds...North to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Caddo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, Bossier, Caddo and Webster. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 717 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Springhill, Greenwood, Blanchard, Benton, Cullen, Plain Dealing, Cotton Valley, Oil City, Sarepta, Mooringsport, Hosston, Belcher, Shongaloo, Gilliam, Evergreen, Alden Bridge, Linton and Rocky Mount. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bienville, Caldwell, Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bienville; Caldwell; Claiborne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Caldwell, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union and Winn. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1046 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since early this morning. - Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are expected over the area through early afternoon. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Homer, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Brownsville- Bawcom, Swartz, Farmerville, Richwood, Arcadia, Haynesville, Bernice, Sterlington, Ringgold, Gibsland and Cooley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Central Louisiana#Extreme Weather#Tornado Watch
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222...and 224 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 236 and 237. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Timing...Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beaver, Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Beaver; Cimarron; Texas FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 6. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions Friday from 11 AM until 8 PM.
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 9 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY, APRIL 28 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to Thursday, April 28. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 44.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 49.5 feet Monday, April 25. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.7 Thu 8 pm CDT 44.7 44.9 45.7
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 28.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bent County Including Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224...226 through 230 and 233, which includes the San Luis Valley...El Paso County...Pueblo County...eastern Huerfano County and central and eastern Las Animas County A Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 231...232...234...235...236...and 237, which includes Crowley County...Otero County...Kiowa County...Bent County...Prowers County and Baca County Red Flag Warning for this evening has expired FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 231...232...234...235 AND 236 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 231...232...234...235 and 236. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Timing...Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...From late tonight to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest near 14.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2020.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.3 Thu 8 PM 28.3 28.3 28.3 STEADY
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 10:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Access roads east of the Combs Bridge near Eagles Bluff may be threatened. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MAY 02 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Monday, May 02. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 47.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 51.0 feet Tuesday, April 26. It will then fall below flood stage Monday, May 02. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 51.4 feet on 06/01/2003. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 77.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday morning and continue rising to 80.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 77.6 Thu 8 PM 77.6 78.3 79.4 RISING
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet Friday morning. From there, the river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.6 Thu 8 PM 21.0 20.7 20.6 21.0 7 AM 4/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass Red Flag Warning has been issued for Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222...and 224 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley...the Sangre De Cristo and Wet Mountains...Fremont County and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222 AND 225 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222 and 225. * Winds...West 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy