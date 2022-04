I watched with interest as a grandparent of a varsity basketball player when Perkins Schools accepted the resignation of their successful girls basketball Coach Brian Heck. For the past year, I attended every Perkins varsity game and never saw Coach Heck act in any way other than professional and caring toward the players. When Coach Heck was told he could resign or be fired, he resigned in an effort not to drag his family and the players through the political system. In the words of Superintendent Todd Boggs in the newspaper, a “thorough investigation” was completed.

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO