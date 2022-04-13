ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach police horse dies 2 days after patrolling Oceanfront

13News Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, the Virginia Beach Police Dept. announced that one of its equine partners, Mick, had passed away. According to the department, Mick had a medical emergency while patrolling the...

