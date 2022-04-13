Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 22, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $39 million with a cash option of $25.3 million, according to the Mega Millions website. There was no winner so the jackpot will climb to $50 million with cash option of $31.7 million...
April 4 (UPI) -- A man from Missouri won $77, 777 from a scratch-off lottery ticket that he did not intend to buy. The unidentified lottery player accidentally selected a Hot 7s ticket when he meant to purchase a different scratch-off game. "I wasn't paying attention when I was selecting...
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
AHEAD of Saturday night's $147million Powerball draw, winning numbers for Friday's $29million Mega Millions lottery have been revealed. Tonight's Powerball winner could take home a $147million jackpot or the $97.1million cash option. The lucky numbers for the March 18, 2022, Mega Millions game are 2, 6, 25, 40 and 45....
The Powerball jackpot will climb to an estimated $246 million after no one won Monday night's drawing, according to the Powerball website. The cash option on Wednesday night will be $157.1 million. The Powerball winning numbers drawn on Monday, April 4, 2022 were: 2 - 32 - 39 - 46...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Minnesota has all the numbers from Tuesday’s $106 million Mega Millions jackpot. There are also four match five winners in Florida, Maryland, and two from New Jersey.
THE National Lottery Set For Life numbers are in and it's time to find out if you've won the top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years. Could tonight's jackpot see you start ticking off that bucket list every month or building your own start-up as a budding entrepreneur?
Comments / 0