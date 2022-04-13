ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Michigan man wins $4 million in instant lottery game

A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Lifestyle
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
KICK AM 1530

Missouri Man Just Accidentally Won $77,777 on a Lottery Ticket

He didn't mean to do it. Seriously. A Missouri man is now $77,777 richer due to the fact that he was given a lottery ticket he didn't want. The UPI just reported on the good fortunes (literally) of a man who has not yet been identified. As they tell it, he went into a store and wasn't paying much attention to the type of lottery ticket he was given. What he ended up with was a Hot 7 Missouri lottery ticket that was just launched back in February.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Rights Reserved#Ap#The Nebraska Lottery
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: thirteen, twenty-two; White Balls: two, five) (one, four, ten, twenty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: $106 million. MyDaY. Month: 10, Day: 3, Year: 62. (Month: ten; Day: three; Year: sixty-two) Pick 3. 8-5-4 (eight, five,...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy