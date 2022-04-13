ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Alleged carjacker now wanted for murder in East Nashville homicide case

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05C2Gk_0f7W7fox00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was originally wanted for questioning in a murder case now has warrants out for his arrest.

Michael Dwight Clay, 30, was originally wanted for a carjacking on I-40 earlier this month. Last week, Metro police said he was also wanted for questioning in a murder investigation at Gallatin Avenue and Maxwell Avenue.

Tuesday night, Metro police announced additional arrest warrants have been issued, charging Clay with the murder of Tywane Miller and aggravated assault for shooting his female passenger.

1 dead, another injured in East Nashville shooting; suspects sought

The incident began Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a soon-to-open 7-Eleven convenience store at Gallatin and Maxwell.

Tywane Miller, 39, and his 29-year-old female passenger were driving out of the parking lot in a black Toyota sedan when a white Ford Flex suddenly blocked them in.

At least one person got out of the Flex and fired at the Toyota. Miller was shot and died at the scene while his passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her jaw and hand; she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

After the shooting, a police officer saw the Flex on Shelby Avenue at I-24. The Flex fled onto the interstate at a high rate of speed. An officer pursued the vehicle before ending the pursuit due to the potential of putting other drivers in danger.

Man accused of I-40 carjacking wanted for questioning in East Nashville murder

The Flex then got onto I-40 and hit the center interstate retaining wall and four other cars before coming to a stop on the interstate between Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike. No one was injured on the interstate.

The three occupants got out of the Flex and went onto the westbound lanes of I-40 where they carjacked a 35-year-old Nashville man who was driving a 2013 Subaru Forester SUV. One of the suspects pistol-whipped the driver of the Subaru; the driver was not seriously hurt, police say.

The Subaru was later found abandoned in a Bordeaux neighborhood.

Police believe Clay to be one of the three suspects in this case.

Clay was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder in 2011. Police say he is currently out on parole.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

If you have any information about his current whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Murder#East Nashville#Shooting#Carjacker#Metro#Gallatin#Ford#Flex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Family of man shot and killed reacts to arrests

No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night. We have the latest on I-24 tanker crash and the possibility of 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville. Plus, Lisa says storms Friday. Middle Tennessee gas...
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Photos, video of suspects released in 13-year-old’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four suspects in connection to the shooting death of a 13-year-old at a Hickory Hill apartment complex. On April 1, police responded to a shooting at the Cedar Run Apartments on East Point Cove. Upon arrival, officers found a teen suffering from gunshot wounds outside the apartment door. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Ex-wife, another man murdered ex-NBA player, dumped gun in Mississippi lake, prosecutors say at trial

The gunshot-filled 911 call came into a Tennessee police department just after midnight on July 19, 2010, from the cell phone of retired NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Wright was lured to a road next to a field by his ex-wife and another man charged with killing him, prosecutor Paul Hagerman told a jury Tuesday. Wright’s call had reached the police department in Germantown, a suburb of Memphis, and the pop-pop-pop of gunshots rang out over the line.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy