San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Independent School District Chooses ActivePure as Its Primary Strategy for Air Purification

buffalonynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool District Chose ActivePure After Positive Air Quality Testing Results. DALLAS TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / San Antonio Independent School District recently selected ActivePure Technology for its district-wide indoor air and surface purification needs. Dallas-based ActivePure, the global leader in sustainable indoor surface and air purification technology systems,...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

KEYT

Second-largest public school district in the US will drop its mask requirement

After reaching an agreement with labor unions, the Los Angeles United School District, the second-largest public school district in the nation, will lift its Covid-19 mask mandate starting next week. “Union ratification processes have begun and the new policy will be implemented no later than Wednesday, March 23,” officials announced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Antonio Current

San Antonio's USAA Bank hit with $140 million fine, its third federal penalty since 2019

U.S. banking regulators have slapped San Antonio's USAA Federal Savings Bank with a $140 million fine, alleging it failed to adequately monitor for potential money-laundering activity. In a statement, the federal Financial Crimes Enforcement Network said the bank failed to report thousands of suspicious financial transactions by customers, including some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

San Antonio Charter Moms helping students decide the best school at final event

A group of charter school moms are offering their knowledge on picking the right charter school as enrollment opens up. Here's what you need to know. San Antonio Charter Moms (SACM) is hosting its final School Discovery Day series on Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenline at Brooks, according to a news release. Families looking to enroll their kids in a charter school can meet with representatives from 16 area schools.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stevens High School students, Goodwill San Antonio host Fiesta sustainable fashion show

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta San Antonio kicks off next week and leading up to the fun Stevens High School students have created some fashion designs to help Goodwill San Antonio. “We are celebrating our partnership with Stevens High School and the Entrepreneurship and Fashion Program with a Fiesta sustainable fashion show,” Penny Benavidez with Goodwill San Antonio said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
