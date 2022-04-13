ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance tips ahead of severe weather

By Zach Verdea
 2 days ago

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Preparation is the name of the game this time of year in all aspects.

“I think the biggest thing we tell customers, that I tell any customer, is be prepared,” State Farm Agent Mike Morris said.

A good way to keep your property protected: Morris says your first step is going to your insurance agent for an annual review, make sure you know what is covered and not covered, along with your deductible.

Whether covered with the recommended H.O.W. homeowners policy.

“That’s going to be hail damage around here. It’s going to be tornados like you saw in Bowie and Jacksboro. Those things are covered up to the policy limit and then you have to look at your deductible,” Morris said.

Or comprehensive coverage for your car.

“If a tree falls on the car, that’s a comprehensive claim. I’m driving down the road and the flood is a little higher than I thought and I go through the water, the biggest thing is its under comprehensive,” Morris said.

It can be even more important with continued rising inflation across the country.

“One of the biggest things we see on the policies is, it’s got to cover that inflation for the roofing materials to go up, or the products to go,” Morris said.

Morris adds that after you know you’re covered, your focus should turn to property inventory.

“It can be as simple as videotaping your belongings depending on what season it is. You may not think about everything because if you have a tornado, you don’t have anything to walk back into and take a look at, or if its a fire that burns everything down, it’s nice to have that inventory to be able to go back to,” Morris said.

So if you follow both tips, it can make all the difference in helping ease the burden when cleaning up from a severe weather situation. With a 24/7 State Farm Insurance line and mobile options, once you’ve made it to a safe spot, it’s easy to get a claim in early.

“The sooner we get that, the sooner we can get the appropriate number of claims presence so they can set up their mobile tents and get people in from other parts of the country if we need to, to start handling a claim very quickly,” Morris said.

Helping keep you ready for whatever severe weather season in Texoma throws your way.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

#Severe Weather#Insurance Coverage#Insurance Agent#Extreme Weather#Kfdx#State Farm#H O W
