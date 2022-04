Ithaca, N.Y. — Unranked Cornell took a three-goal lead and threatened to upset No. 4 Syracuse in Tuesday night’s first half. But Emily Hawryschuk wouldn’t allow it. Syracuse’s sixth-year attacker scored seven times and set a new career-high with 11 points. The Orange (11-3) outscored Cornell 14-3 in the second half of a 20-9 win here at Schoellkopf Field.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO