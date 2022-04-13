ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Police: Child Dies After Being Hit By Truck In Tulsa

By Johnny Resendiz
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBCYi_0f7W6iQv00

Breaking News Update 8:44 a.m. 4/13/2022:

Tulsa police have confirmed that the child involved in the accident has died from his injuries.

This is a breaking news update, the full story can be found below.

----

A two-year-old boy is hurt after Tulsa police say he was accidentally run over while his father was parking his truck.

Police say it happened just outside the family's home near Pine and Yale on Wednesday night.

Officers say it appears to be an unfortunate accident.

According to police, the family had just returned home from the grocery store around 8 p.m. The parents told police the boy was following his mom inside the home as the dad parked the pickup.

At some point, the child ran back toward the truck and the dad felt a bump.

Investigators say the two-year-old was hit by the right rear wheel.

He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries to his torso and legs.

Police say this is an important reminder to parents to always be aware.

"This isn't the first one like this, unfortunately, this is something that happens and it's just very important that anytime you have children that you're aware of where they are at all times, especially when you're around a moving vehicle or anything like that," Lt. Steven Florea with Tulsa Police said

Again, investigators say it appears to be accidental. They say there was no indication of any drug or alcohol use.

