GLBT Center holds workshop on defining, surviving interpersonal violence

The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by writer and educator Kimberly Lee, on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. The DWC and Lee are also holding a virtual workshop titled “Writing Parenthood” on Saturday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In this generative workshop, Lee will lead participants through mining their parenting experience for writing inspiration, while celebrating the integral role they play in the lives of others. This workshop is open to writers of all levels and will include imaginative prompts, short readings, a discussion of craft, and other exercises that will serve as catalysts for creativity. Participants will learn fresh perspectives and new approaches for developing material on this rich topic, with the option of sharing their work and receiving encouraging feedback. The DWC offers sliding scale tuition, and scholarships are available.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 27 DAYS AGO