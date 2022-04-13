ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Inflation hits 40 year high

By Mariel Carbone, Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYzBK_0f7W6VuM00

Families lined up outside Cain Food Pantry in Northside Tuesday. It's a site executive director Melissa Meyer said is becoming common.

"It doesn't take much, food prices going up, gas prices going up, to make the household budget fall apart," Meyer said.

According to the food pantry, visits are up 75%. The facility just re-opened this week following renovations that nearly doubled the size to meet the growing demand.

"We continue to see more and more people coming to the pantry. Our folks on the fixed income or with limited sources are finding what dollars they do have for groceries and gas are going much less far than they have in the past," Meyer said.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, inflation is at a 40 year high. University of Cincinnati Economy professor Michael Jones said it's unclear how long this will last, but consumers can take steps to fight back.

"There are some expenditures they can't go without… but the things like entertainment purchase or today is the Reds Opening Day, the consumers don't have to go to the Reds game. They can spend their money elsewhere," Jones said.

According to experts, inflation has multiple causes including supply chain issues from the pandemic, the government stimulus bill and the war in Ukraine.

"Access to food is a human right we don't want people having to jump through a bunch of hoops just to feed their families," Meyer said.

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Economists warn government using inflation as ‘cover’ to cash in on graduates and students

The government is using inflation as "cover" to take more money from graduates and students, a respected economic think-tank has said.The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned on Thursday that a freeze to the repayment threshold and large real-term cuts in maintenance loans could cause "genuine hardship".Inflation has hit highs not seen since the early 1990s but the government has decided not to increase the size of student maintenance loans or increase the repayment threshold to match.As a result the real-terms value of the loans has fallen, and people earning lower salaries are being sucked into having to make more or...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Business
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
WESH

Employers to offer raises as inflation hits record high, survey says

As inflation hits 40-year highs, many workers find themselves longing for a pay raise. According to Payscale.com, 92% of organizations are planning base pay increases to their employees in 2022, but only 44% are planning on giving increases higher than 3%. Thirty-three percent of organizations that cut or froze pay...
BUSINESS
Fatherly

How to Save Money During Inflation: 6 Tips From Financial Pros

Bigger housing payments. Skyrocketing gas prices. Higher costs at the grocery store check-out. Right now, consumers are seemingly getting hammered on all sides by inflation. In February, the consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 7.9%. The last time we felt price shocks this bad, Ronald Reagan was in his first term and E.T. was playing in movie theaters.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jones
thecentersquare.com

Metro Phoenix facing worse inflation than the rest of America

(The Center Square) – Inflation is high in the United States, but it’s even higher in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Consumer prices have risen 7.9% in the U.S. over the past 12 months – the highest rate in more than 40 years. However, in the Phoenix metropolitan area, consumer prices rose by 10.9%, a full three points higher than the rest of the United States, according to the Common Sense Institute.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Inflation Number Likely to Be Ugly for March

Inflation takes center stage this week as Tuesday’s report on the consumer price index for March dominates economics news and the markets. Jobless Claims Drop to 166,000, Lowest Reading in 50 Years ]. Estimates are that inflation rose at an annual rate of 8.4% last month, surpassing February’s 7.9%...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Food Prices#Stimulus Bill#Cain Food Pantry#Reds
Axios

Where to find inflation

If you rank the 318 different items in the government's inflation report according to how far they've gone up in price since before the pandemic hit, unleaded regular gasoline comes in at the very top of the list, with a price rise of 62%. Why it matters: Unleaded regular gasoline...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

CPI report: Grocery prices rocketed up by 10% in past year

From meat to milk, grocery prices galloped higher, rising by 10% in the last 12 months, said the Labor Department on Tuesday. It was the biggest increase in food-at-home prices in 41 years, according to the monthly Consumer Price Index report. Gasoline, housing, and food were the three largest contributors...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
morningbrew.com

Inflation surges 8.5% in March, but peak could be near

If you’re 41 or younger, you a) only know Liza Minnelli from Arrested Development and b) have never experienced inflation this high. US consumer prices soared 8.5% in March from a year earlier for the fastest annual pace since 1981. A few nuggets from the Labor Department’s report:
BUSINESS
BBC

Fall in real wage growth and unemployment

Unemployment has fallen in Scotland but wage growth has failed to keep up with the rising cost of living, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics said regular pay rose by 4% between December and February, and by more than 5% when bonuses were taken into account. But...
BUSINESS
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy