Sleepy Hollow, NY

Sleepy Hollow HS to host football prospect showcase for high school athletes

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yISBg_0f7W6Guh00

Sleepy Hollow High School announced Tuesday they will host a prospect showcase for high school football players.

The College Football Showcase will take place May 22 and is being run by their varsity football head coach Jerry Flora.

Dozens of Division 2 and 3 college coaches will be on hand scouting and running players through drills. Anyone from grades 9-12 can attend.

For more information on the showcase, visit the showcase website .

