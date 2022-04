JACKSBORO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Just two days after a devastating EF-3 tornado ripped through the town of Jacksboro, the community has started rebuilding. The Jacksboro school superintendent said classes will resume again next week. While the middle school is fine, the high school is waiting on some utilities, including power, to turn on. The elementary school is currently not in shape for students to return, so officials are looking at alternative sites like churches to hold class.

JACKSBORO, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO