ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansans find a way to enjoy Kansas windy day

By Craig Andres
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5YsR_0f7W45MN00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People of the South Wind is not just a slogan in Kansas.

“This is crazy wind. It’s way too much,” said Elizabeth Hoover with little Adalyn, enjoying Riverside Park on Tuesday. “But I mean we’re used to it here. It’s Kansas.”

Others taking dogs for a walk noticed the blown-over trash cans. But didn’t seem to mind the change in weather even if it included strong winds.

Wildfires begin to flare up across Kansas

“Feels good. No, it’s good,” said Lawana Burnett who was walking Melotis in the park. “Because of the heat, it balances it out. Heat is ok. Yes, definitely. It’s been winter for a long time. I’m ready for the heat!”

The track meet in Augusta was not only a challenge for runners, but for parents as well.

“I have twin grandsons,” said 92-year-old JoAnn Johnson, who was watching from the stand. “Oh, I’m used to it. I’m used to it after 90 some years you’re used to it. That’s just Kansas.”

Other parents cheering on their kids even found a way to joke about Kansas wind and their hair.

“We’ve go no hair and hair pulled up in ponytail so,” said Vicky Cleary.

Vicky was with her husband Mike, who shaves his head.

“Wind doesn’t bother me,” said Mike. “I’m used to it. I just like it when it’s warm. If it’s warm, I’m fine with it.”

Their daughter easily got the win with the last leg of the Andover 4×800 race.

“We talk to her about the wind and strategy,” said Mike. “She takes it from there.”

Other parents say it’s been tough for their kids to fight the wind. But it’s warmer temps that seem to make it better.

Blowing dust impacting travel in northwest Kansas

“He’s happy it’s not freezing today,” said Ginger Baysinger. “Last week, it was freezing cold so he can handle the wind.”

With the warmer weather here, some say it’s time to get out more.

“We will be out a lot more,” said Lawana. “I mean I take him out all the time. But these walks are so good. He’s a good dog.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

First Kansas tornado of 2022

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Augusta, KS
City
Wichita, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Long Hair#Kansans#Ksnw#The Andover 4 800
KSN News

23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
AccuWeather

'It just wiped out most of the town here. It’s gone.'

The Eastland Complex fire in Texas killed at least one as a dangerous combination of weather conditions came together and forced the flames to change directions, nearly destroying the entire town of Carbon. Residents in Carbon, Texas, were forced to evacuate their homes late last week as a dangerous combination...
CARBON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KWCH.com

Snow, blowing snow, and much needed rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rain, snow, and blowing snow will create some travel concerns for late night motorists that will be out in central or southwest Kansas. Accumulation of snow looks to be in the 2-4 inch range for areas of central and southwest Kansas, with generally less than 2 inches elsewhere around the state. Some of it will melt as it comes down, leaving roads wet or slushy in spots.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas now has a state fruit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas now has an official state fruit. On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly signed House Bill 2644, officially designating the sandhill plum, also known as the chickasaw plum, as the state fruit of Kansas. The process of making the sandhill plum the state fruit started in 2021 when more than 400 students […]
KANSAS STATE
KHQ Right Now

Tornadoes rip across Texas and Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries and widespread damage in areas near Austin and Dallas, officials said. The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy