Ennis, TX

Storm Causes Damage at Ennis Dairy Queen With Employees, Customers Inside

By Candace Sweat
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe damage at the Dairy Queen near I-45 off of Ennis Avenue in Ennis further proves a storm doesn’t have to last very long to do quite a bit of damage. Tuesday night's severe weather brought strong winds which tore off the roof's overhang, causing it to crash down on several...

KCEN TV NBC 6

Storm damage in Jarrell, Texas

Strong storms swept through Central Texas Monday afternoon and brought damaging winds, including a tornado confirmed in Round Rock.
JARRELL, TX
KLTV

Road closures, power outages and more issues in wake of Tuesday storm in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A tornado warning was issued for portions of Smith, Upshur, and Wood counties on Tuesday. From Will Knous with CHRISTUS Mother Frances: During the severe weather across East Texas Tuesday evening, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler experienced minor cosmetic damage, with no injuries reported and no structural or safety issues. The clinical and security teams temporarily enacted our severe weather procedures in order to maintain the safety of our patients, visitors and Associates. The hospital is currently fully operational on generator power and we are working with the appropriate authorities to restore active service as soon as possible, however our high-quality patient care remains uninterrupted.
TYLER, TX
Ennis, TX
KXLY

Powerful storms cause injuries, damage in Southeast

Severe storms across the Southeast caused injuries and damage with strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes. In Escambia County, Alabama, not far from the Gulf Coast, Sheriff Heath Jackson said six people were injured in the town of Atmore Friday morning, including two in critical condition. Nine mobile homes were...
ATMORE, AL
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Man Survived Tornado by Holding Onto a Tree Trunk

It's tornado season here in Texas and one guy is lucky he had a big tree in his yard. Looks like Central Texas has been hit hard by tornadoes the past few days. You can check out some crazy footage of them right here. It looks like a trio of brothers are lucky to be alive after a tornado hit their mobile home yesterday in Salado, Texas. Salado is right in between Waco and Austin.
SALADO, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Central Texas hit by several tornadoes, at least 23 people injured, one person suffered severe injuries

Texas – At least 23 people were reported injured in Central Texas after the area was hit by severe storms and several tornadoes. According to multiple reports, in the area between Austin and Waco 22 people reported injuries, and all of them were treated at the scene or in hospital. One person reportedly suffered serious injuries, but no additional details about his condition were immediately available.
TEXAS STATE
SoJO 104.9

Crash ejects children onto Garden State Parkway in Wall, NJ

WALL — Two young children from London were thrown from a car during a crash on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 around 2:40 p.m. The Honda went off the left side of the highway and hit two guard rail posts.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ

