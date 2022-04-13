ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 2.20 growth in Optical Encoder Market | APAC to offer significant opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical encoder market size is expected to grow by USD 2.20 bn between 2021 and 2026. The market is anticipated to observe a YOY growth of 13.87% in 2022 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 19.07% during...

USD 39.80 bn growth in Cables And Accessories Market Size| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cables and accessories market is expected to grow by USD 39.80 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Amines Market in APAC - 52% of Growth to Originate from China |Driven by Increasing Demand for Pectin in Convenience Foods | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The amines market in APAC is set to grow by USD 4.69 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.58% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 52% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and the Rest of APAC. The outbreak of diseases has driven consumers to take up various preventive measures, such as the increased use of hand sanitizers. This will facilitate the amines market growth in China over the forecast period.
Industrial Heat Pumps Market to witness 32% Growth from Europe | Rising Focus on Improving Energy Efficiency by Industries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Heat Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth...
Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America 2022-2026 | Use of Automotive Adaptive Lighting such as Adaptive Front Lighting System to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market in North America is expected to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market size in the US to grow by USD 91.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 |Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. & Costco Wholesale Corp | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Apparel Footwear and Accessories Market in the US - Competitive Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges and Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The online apparel footwear and accessories market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 91.54 billion at a CAGR of 11.91% from 2021 to 2026. The online apparel footwear and accessories market share growth in the US by the apparel segment will be significant for revenue generation. The apparel market in the US is expected to witness high adoption of premium products in the coming years owing to frequent marketing initiatives, such as social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements, by the vendors operating in the country. For instance, in 2021, Cardi B endorses Rebook clothing lines designed for casual sportswear.
Truck Rental Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from Europe|LCVs Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The truck rental market estimates a market value of USD 23.2 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 6.36%. 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK and Germany are the key markets for truck rental in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, North America, and MEA. The high internet penetration and the increased presence of online rental and used-vehicle sale aggregators have made the market well-organized and saturated, which will facilitate the truck rental market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Semiconductor Market - 76% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Use of Semiconductor Packaging Technology to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semiconductor Market by Product (ICs, optoelectronics, discrete semiconductors, and sensors) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication System Market size to Grow by USD 14.25 billion | Cohda Wireless Pty. Ltd. and Capgemini SE Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication system market size is expected to grow by USD 14.25 bn, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 20.58% during the forecast period. Use our report analysis and...
Taste Modulators Market Size to Grow by USD 851.48 Million | Increasing Popularity of Low-calorie Sweeteners to Drive Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The taste modulators market share is expected to increase by USD 851.48 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided...
Sourdough Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Sourdough Bread Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sourdough market is expected to grow by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.37% according to the latest market research report by Technavio. 30% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the sourdough market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Growing health concerns will facilitate the sourdough market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. The healthcare, utilities, consumer staples and real estate sectors have...
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ISSUES THIRD ANNUAL SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

LISLE, Ill., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC), the largest independent producer of high-quality coke in the Americas, published its third annual Sustainability Report. SunCoke's 2021 Sustainability Report highlights the Company's industry-leading practices prioritizing worker safety and environmental impact. This commitment to employee health and safety...
