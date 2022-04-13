USD 2.20 growth in Optical Encoder Market | APAC to offer significant opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rugby Apparel Market - Competitive Analysis, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Five Force Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The rugby apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 490.68 million, at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Ireland are the key markets for rugby apparel in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The increasing number of players, especially women and ethnic minorities in countries such as England will facilitate the rugby apparel market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

APPAREL ・ 28 DAYS AGO