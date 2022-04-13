ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anoka, Hennepin, Ramsey by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 22:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anoka;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreview, MN
City
Loretto, MN
City
New Brighton, MN
City
Osseo, MN
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Champlin, MN
City
Roseville, MN
City
Medicine Lake, MN
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
County
Ramsey County, MN
City
Corcoran, MN
City
Ramsey, MN
City
Dayton, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Anoka, MN
City
Fridley, MN
County
Anoka County, MN
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Decatur; Greene; Guthrie; Jasper; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Taylor; Union; Warren RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS. Winds have been decreasing and relative humidity has been rising early this evening. Thus, the critical fire weather conditions have ended.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN AND EASTERN PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions today through 9 pm.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Orange; Southern Lake County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Lake and southwestern Orange Counties through 1045 PM EDT At 955 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winter Garden, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Orlando, Apopka, Ocoee, Winter Garden and Winter Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Western
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 006, 007, 017, 018, 019, 039, 040, 041, 046, 047, 048, 049, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 072, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086 AND 087 Relative humidity values have improved at most locations and winds have diminished significantly. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM CDT this evening.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anderson, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Dickinson, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Brown; Clay; Cloud; Coffey; Dickinson; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Jackson; Jefferson; Lyon; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Ottawa; Pottawatomie; Republic; Riley; Shawnee; Wabaunsee; Washington RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 020, 021, 022, 023, 024, 026, 034, 035, 036, 037, 038, 039, 040, 054, 055, 056, 058, AND 059 Winds have weakened and relative humidities are rising, ending Red Flag conditions.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Fargo. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Low-level dam south of Main Ave is closed (Fargo). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Thursday was 19.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening and continue falling to 17.1 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. .The Red River is anticipated to rise into flood stage at all forecast points at and north of Grand Forks. Recent rain and snow have contributed to ongoing rises along the river. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD. Agricultural damage begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 30.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning and continue rising to 33.8 feet early Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Buffalo, Dunn, Pepin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Buffalo; Dunn; Pepin The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. For the Chippewa River...including Eau Claire, Fall Creek, Durand Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Durand. * WHEN...From late tonight to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The basements of businesses along the river begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest near 14.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.0 feet on 04/01/2020.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.5 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 02/22/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dodge, Telfair, Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dodge; Telfair; Wilcox The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Abbeville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Oconee River Basin...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast. * WHERE...Ocmulgee River near Abbeville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14 feet, Moderate flooding begins. Roads to homes along the west side of the river in Abbeville become inaccessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 8.3 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DODGE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Alston affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days and decreased snow melt due to colder weather, river levels are expected to fall slowly into the weekend. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Alston. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Homes and structures along the low lying areas and numerous roads become impacted by flood water. In Houghton County...Sturgeon River Road...Aho Road...and Rajala Road are impacted. In Baraga County...Sturgeon Road...Halonen Road and Usitalo Road are impacted. Along Froberg Road...Tahtinen Road Irwin Road...Oliver Road...and Shirley Road are impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 PM EDT Thursday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage overnight and continue falling, reaching 7.0 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 06/18/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 30.0 feet early Sunday morning. From there, the river should fall below flood stage late Tuesday or early Wednesday. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 23.0 Thu 8 PM 28.3 29.9 29.3 30.0 1 AM 4/17
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lincoln, Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon Counties. For the Wisconsin River...including Alexander Reservoir, Merrill Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks and agricultural land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Thursday was 12.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 5.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet Friday morning. From there, the river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.6 Thu 8 PM 21.0 20.7 20.6 21.0 7 AM 4/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy