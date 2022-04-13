Matt Dawson is hanging up his boots and helmet

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Dawson retired on Monday from Lubbock Fire Rescue. On Tuesday, Dawson was honored for his service by the community and members of city council.

Dawson has a spirt of “never giving up” and definitely spread that throughout the South Plains, and his love and care will never go unnoticed by the community.

“I don’t have enough words to say,” Dawson said. “I’m just very very thankful.”

Dawson was joined by his family and brothers of the Lubbock Fire rescue alongside Lieutenant Eric Hill’s parents.

Dawson was seriously injured while working a crash alongside Lieutenant Hill and Lubbock Police officer Nicholas Reyna on January 11, 2020. Hill and Reyna were killed in the crash that injured Dawson.

Mayor Dan Pope, Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief and Captain all spoke highly of the person Dawson is.

“A lot of words to describe this man, courage, fidelity and the two that stick out to me are determination and resiliency.” said Shaun Fogerson, Chief of Lubbock Fire Rescue.

“Matt remains resilient, motivated, kind and has heroic dedication to his family and colleagues at Lubbock Fire Rescue and the entire community.” Said Mayor Dan Pope.

Dawson and his family became emotional as the day was filled with many blessings and support by many as Dawson will forever be a part of the brotherhood.

“For the rest of his life he’s going to be a part of us even though he’s retired, he’s always going to be a Lubbock firefighter.” said Phillip Grandon, Captain of LFR.

The KLBK family wishes Dawson a fulfilling retirement and thank him for his service and dedication.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.