(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund recently donated funds to Atlantic Parks and Recreation for their decorated Easter Egg project. Wooden eggs are available at the Park and Rec office for children to paint. Once the eggs are painted and turned back into Park and Rec they will be displayed in the City Park during the Chamber sponsored Easter Egg Hunt. Both events will be held on Saturday, April 16th. Stop by and vote for your favorite painted egg and enjoy a fun filled morning.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 23 DAYS AGO