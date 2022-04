The Apartment Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh is suing the city over its rental registry, a program that was struck down in court once before. Pittsburgh City Council in November approved legislation to create a rental registration and inspection schedule for rental units, though a similar measure enacted in 2009 failed amid legal battles regarding related fees. The program was scheduled to begin in May, and would include lead dust wipe inspections for rental properties built before 1978, as required by the city’s new Lead Safety Ordinance.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO