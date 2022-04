WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two major factors have environmental experts concerned about the shrinking life of the county’s landfill: population growth and major storms. Few people think about where their trash ends up once they throw it away, but if you live or work in New Hanover County, odds are it all ends up at the New Hanover County landfill.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 21 DAYS AGO