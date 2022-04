Coming into this series, you’d be forgiven for expecting a series of high-flying games filled with loads of offense, but for the third time in four days, one team found itself unable to push a run across the plate, and for the second time in three days, it was the Yankees pitching staff that came out ahead. From first pitch to (almost) the final out, the Yankees pitching staff put on a masterful pitching performance, striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. four times en route to a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO