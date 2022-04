SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons played their best game of the season as they won at first place San Marcos 8-3 to tighten up the Channel League race with five games remaining. After getting down 2-0 after the first inning, Santa Barbara used a 3-run fourth inning to take the lead and a 4-run fifth inning to pull away from the Royals.

