JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Lance Pogue has resigned from his position as head football coach at Jackson Academy. Pogue spent two years as head coach at JA where he led the Raiders to the state championship in 2020. Pogue is most well-known for his time at South Panola where he won 5 state titles and 1 […]

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO