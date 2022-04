ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – A Waverly man is facing more than 20 felony charges for allegedly stealing over $18,000 in forged deposits and purchases from stolen checks. Andrew Vanderpool, 28, was arrested by Athens Township Police following an investigation into stolen checks starting back in August of 2021. According to the criminal complaint, a man with an account at C&N Bank reported in early December that his bank statements showed several transactions he didn’t remember making, totaling a loss of $22,150 beginning in October. The man said the checks were stolen back in August or September, but he didn’t know where they were stolen from.

ATHENS, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO