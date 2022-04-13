ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving’s Performance Comes While Fasting For Ramadan

By Wilton Jackson
 3 days ago

Nets’ star: “It’s a journey with God... I am walking with faith and that’s all that matters.”

Kyrie Irving’s dominant 34-point, 12-assist performance in Brooklyn’s win against Cleveland helped lift the team to the first round of the NBA playoffs. But what’s more impressive is the mental discipline and commitment he is displaying in his life while doing so.

Irving is fasting for Ramadan, a period observed between April 1 to May 1 where Muslims fast from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. During the Nets’ win, Irving became the first player to complete a 30-point, 10-assist game while shooting 80% from the field since LeBron James in 2020.

Irving told NBA on TNT reporter Jared Greenberg that his energy to produce a strong outing on Tuesday night stems from him embracing his “journey with God.”

“I am not alone in this,” Irving said . “I have brothers and sisters all around the world that are fasting with me. We hold our prayers and our meditations very sacred and when you come out here, I mean, God’s inside me, God’s inside you, God’s inside all of us. So, I am walking with faith and that’s all that matters.

“When I get a chance to do this, in this type of arena and showcase my talents that have been granted to me strictly from God and I am humble.”

Alongside Irving's performance, Durant finished with a double double performance with 25 points and 11 assists. Andre Drummond tallied 16 points and eight rebounds while Bruce Brown recorded 18 points, eight assists, nine rebounds and three steals in the Nets’ victory.

Irving will continue his fast for Ramadan, and the Nets will move on to face the Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs beginning on Saturday.

