Tuesday’s high school scores: D-R girls lacrosse dominates Bourne

DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth girls lacrosse team is on a roll and shows no signs of slowing down.

D-R dominated play against Bourne at home on Tuesday as they beat the Canalwomen 16-4 in South Coast Conference action.

D-R led 9-2 at halftime. The Falcons defense dominated and controlled the outcome of this game. Starting defenders Fiona Todd, Rachel Zankul, Lauren Marcotrigiano and Ava Fernandez did not allow the ball to stay in the D-R defensive end for long. Bourne won the majority of the draw controls, but the Falcons defense was able to turn over the ball consistently throughout the game.

High defender Fiona Todd consistently won ground ball battles and forced the Bourne offense out of the D-R defensive end. Karina Bosco capitalized on key moments to cut through the middle and score 9 out of the Falcons’ 16 goals. Cassie Lunghi also netted three goals and three assists.

The Falcons (4-0) plays its next at Fairhaven on April 20.

Monday's high school scores : Wins for D-R, BP girls lacrosse; Taunton baseball now 3-0

BOYS LACROSSE

Bridgewater-Raynham 13, New Bedford 1

B-R was a force against New Bedford, with seniors John Coyle, Antonio Carucci, Jack Woods, and Noah Reardon leading the way with one goal apiece. B-R had 13 different goal scorers in the Southeast Conference win. B-R (5-0) plays its next against Concord-Carlisle as part of the Coaches Challenge Cup Tournament on April 19.

Vote Today: Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for April 4-9

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

King Philip 83, Taunton 53

The Tigers fell to the Warriors on the road in a Hockomock League dual meet and are now 0-2 on the season.

First place finishers for Taunton include senior Nia Mainer-Smith, who won the 200 meter with a time of 28.6 seconds, junior Phylicia Dias, who won the 400 meter with a time of 1:06.1, freshman Emersyn DePonte, who won the 800 meter with a time of 2:27.6, freshman Colby Dunham, who won the mile with a time of 6:09, senior Taylor Doherty, who won the high jump with a height of 4’6” and junior Sayla DePina, who won the discus with a distance of 72’10”.

The Tigers also won both the 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays.

Their next dual meet is at home against Franklin on April 26.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Tuesday’s high school scores: D-R girls lacrosse dominates Bourne