ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dighton, MA

Tuesday’s high school scores: D-R girls lacrosse dominates Bourne

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth girls lacrosse team is on a roll and shows no signs of slowing down.

D-R dominated play against Bourne at home on Tuesday as they beat the Canalwomen 16-4 in South Coast Conference action.

D-R led 9-2 at halftime. The Falcons defense dominated and controlled the outcome of this game. Starting defenders Fiona Todd, Rachel Zankul, Lauren Marcotrigiano and Ava Fernandez did not allow the ball to stay in the D-R defensive end for long. Bourne won the majority of the draw controls, but the Falcons defense was able to turn over the ball consistently throughout the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B6jsw_0f7VurxS00

High defender Fiona Todd consistently won ground ball battles and forced the Bourne offense out of the D-R defensive end. Karina Bosco capitalized on key moments to cut through the middle and score 9 out of the Falcons’ 16 goals. Cassie Lunghi also netted three goals and three assists.

The Falcons (4-0) plays its next at Fairhaven on April 20.

Monday's high school scores : Wins for D-R, BP girls lacrosse; Taunton baseball now 3-0

BOYS LACROSSE

Bridgewater-Raynham 13, New Bedford 1

B-R was a force against New Bedford, with seniors John Coyle, Antonio Carucci, Jack Woods, and Noah Reardon leading the way with one goal apiece. B-R had 13 different goal scorers in the Southeast Conference win. B-R (5-0) plays its next against Concord-Carlisle as part of the Coaches Challenge Cup Tournament on April 19.

Vote Today: Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for April 4-9

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

King Philip 83, Taunton 53

The Tigers fell to the Warriors on the road in a Hockomock League dual meet and are now 0-2 on the season.

First place finishers for Taunton include senior Nia Mainer-Smith, who won the 200 meter with a time of 28.6 seconds, junior Phylicia Dias, who won the 400 meter with a time of 1:06.1, freshman Emersyn DePonte, who won the 800 meter with a time of 2:27.6, freshman Colby Dunham, who won the mile with a time of 6:09, senior Taylor Doherty, who won the high jump with a height of 4’6” and junior Sayla DePina, who won the discus with a distance of 72’10”.

The Tigers also won both the 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relays.

Their next dual meet is at home against Franklin on April 26.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Tuesday’s high school scores: D-R girls lacrosse dominates Bourne

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

East Lyme boys use depth, experience to beat Fitch 85-55

East Lyme — There is a level of amusement attached to the grousing, griping and grumbling that accompanies coachspeak at this time of year. Bold pronouncements and unbounded optimism about the season ahead are often replaced by everything the players can't do. Yet. And then there was Steve Hargis...
EAST LYME, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dighton, MA
Sports
Taunton, MA
Sports
City
Taunton, MA
City
Bourne, MA
City
Fairhaven, MA
City
Dighton, MA
Bourne, MA
Sports
Bourne, MA
Education
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Taunton, MA
Education
Dighton, MA
Education
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Gorman, Pons key unbeaten Bulldogs' victory over Prout

WESTERLY — Greg Gorman hit a three-run homer, Dean Pons Jr. struck out 12 and unbeaten Westerly High downed Prout, 7-3, in a Division II baseball game Tuesday at Cimalore Field. Gorman's two-out homer went over the right-field fence in the fourth inning. It gave Westerly a 7-1 lead.
WESTERLY, RI
Westerly Sun

Softball: Stonington racks up 20 hits in win over Montville

MONTVILLE — Stonington High pounded out 20 hits and beat Montville, 9-5, in an ECC Division III softball game Thursday. Stonington scored the first nine runs of the game. Montville scored four times in the sixth and once in the seventh, but could not get any closer. "It's a...
STONINGTON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Coyle
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

1K+
Followers
498
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy