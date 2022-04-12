Mega Millions results: Winner! Winning ticket sold in Minnesota for April 12 $106M jackpot

Tuesday's Mega Millions numbers are in for the April 12 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $106 million, with a cash option of $64.5 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing are 2, 8, 14 , 20, 31 and the Mega Ball is 17. The Megaplier was 2.

One ticket purchased in Minnesota matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Three tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million. The winning tickets were bought in Florida, Maryland and New Jersey. There was one ticket purchased in New Jersey that matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball with the Megaplier worth $2 million. .

The Mega Millions jackpot resets to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $12.1 million, according to megamillions.com .

Mega Millions' last jackpot winner

A single winning ticket was purchased in New York for the Mar. 8, 2022, drawing worth $126 million.

One other jackpot was hit in 2022. The winning ticket was sold in California for the Jan. 28 jackpot worth $426 million.

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com :

$1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana. $533 million — Mar. 30, 2018; New Jersey. $522 million — June 7, 2019; California. $516 million — May 21, 2021; Pennsylvania. $451 million — Jan. 5, 2018; Florida.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million, Mega Millions — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Midwest DOT. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mega Millions results: Winner! Winning ticket sold in Minnesota for April 12 $106M jackpot