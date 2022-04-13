ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing Coverage 2022: Columbia Day 2

By Victoria Borlando
Bwog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may be a creep; you may be a weirdo. But at least your official house selection for next year is proof that you do, in fact, belong here. Like the band Radiohead, the House Selection choices made today really scrambled my brain to a point of no return. “No Surprises”...

The Day

Construction update on The Day's Housing Solutions Lab

We're happy to announce we're starting an in-depth investigation into the region's housing crisis in April after months of "listening tour" interviews with members of the community, applying for grants, organizing story ideas and lining up staffing. Staff Writers Elizabeth Regan and Johana Vazquez, and photographer Sarah Gordon, will begin...
NEW LONDON, CT
Thom Yorke
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A California Home With a Fire Suppression System Lists for Nearly $30 Million

This Laguna Beach estate is asking just under $29 million. A Laguna Beach, Calif., property overlooking the ocean is going on the market for $28.995 million. The owner, Dallas-based businessman Scott Ginsburg, 69, is selling the roughly 12-acre property after using it as a vacation home for roughly four years, according to his daughter, Laura Ginsburg Pierson, 38.
REAL ESTATE
newsnet5

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
ADVOCACY
#Exit Music#Columbia#House#Ra#8 Person Ruggles
domino

These are the Best Cities for Renters Based on What You Care About Most

If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, then you know the first step in any real-estate search isn’t buying Bubble Wrap at Home Depot—it’s making a priority list. And yes, that goes for renters, too. With rents hitting new all-time highs due to the hyper-competitive home sales market, many people are having to choose the one thing that is most important to them and compromise on their nice-to-haves. For example, you might have to pick between a place with a second bedroom that can double as a home office or a spacious backyard where the puppy you adopted mid-pandemic can roam. Research done by Living Cozy shows that there is a different U.S. city for every kind of tenant, depending on what you care about the most. After analyzing factors like cost of living, two-bedroom apartment availability, and number of walkable parks, the researchers found that Washington, D.C., tops the list as the best metro area overall. However, if the nation’s capital isn’t your cup of tea, one of these five other leading locations could be the right fit.
HOUSE RENT
Harvard Health

Housing Day… One Year Later

As a first-year in 2021, our Housing Day festivities were all virtual last spring. This year, I was grateful to experience my first in-person Housing Day at Harvard as a sophomore. March is an exciting month for Harvard first-years because it includes the years-long tradition of blocking and housing. At...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
AOL Corp

Majority of homeowners support adding more housing options in residential neighborhoods: survey

From rampant homelessness in San Francisco to skyrocketing prices in Salt Lake City and bidding wars in Spokane, Wash., the United States is in the throes of a housing crisis. Economists tend to say the root cause is development restrictions that limit new construction, especially of smaller, more affordable housing. As two partners in a wealth management firm put it on CNBC.com late last month, “There has simply been a large mismatch between the supply of and demand for housing, and the mismatch is especially pronounced for lower-priced, entry-level homes.”
SPOKANE, WA
thecentersquare.com

How Much it Costs to House a Family of 4 in Louisiana

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
LOUISIANA STATE

