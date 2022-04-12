On a special night for a young fan, Rays deliver

Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi, left, celebrates with outfielder Brett Phillips, right, after Phillips' solo home run in the third inning of Tuesday's victory over the A's at Tropicana Field. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Amid the remnants of the messy marathon game in which the Rays fell behind early, led somewhat comfortably, went to extra innings, trailed again and eventually won 9-8 in 10 innings Tuesday was a poignant moment that seemed to mean so much more.

Chloe Grimes, a St. Petersburg girl battling cancer for the second time in her 8-3/4 years, and her mother, Jacquie, were being interviewed on the Bally Sports Sun broadcast during the third inning.

Chole had just told Tricia Whitaker that her favorite player on the Rays was Brett Phillips, noting “he has the best smile,” is always having fun and does his airplane runs.

The day already had been special for Grimes, the Rays’ Tuesday’s Champion guest from the Children’s Dream Fund.

She got to meet Phillips before the game, as he caught the first pitch she threw — and, being a softball player, quite well — and then signed her Rays jersey with WARRIOR on the back.

As Chloe Grimes, left, was explaining that Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is her favorite player, Phillips hit a home run in the third inning of Tuesday's game against the A's at Tropicana Field. Grimes, who is battling battling papillary thyroid cancer, threw out the first pitch before the game. Her mother, Jacquie Grimes, is pictured at right. [ MARC TOPKIN | Times ]

Chloe gave Phillips a softball and a hand-written note about how much she liked him, as well as a blue-green rubber bracelet that read, “Rally For Chloe Our Princess Warrior.” Phillips told her, “It’ll bring me good luck.”

And then Phillips — wearing the bracelet — delivered a remarkably unforgettable moment, launching a towering home run.

“Chloe,” Whitaker said, “do you know what just happened?”

With just a tad of prompting, Grimes answered, “Brett Phillips just hit a home run.”

As Chloe mimicked Phillips’ airplane move with her arms out, her mother said they couldn’t believe what had just happened.

“She was blown away,” Jacquie Grimes said. “We all were blown away. The hair on my arms stood up. That was just amazing.”

As if Phillips homering while wearing the bracelet Chloe gave him on his left arm wasn’t enough, there were other coincidences that make you go, Hmm. He hit the ball into the C-ring catwalk — as in C for Chloe — where it stayed. Then, Grimes came down from the Rays’ Club to sit in the stands with her Fossil Park softball teammates in section 122; she was wearing a jersey with her No. 22.

Chloe Grimes was 2½ when she was first diagnosed — on Christmas Day 2015 — with an aggressive form of lung cancer known as Type II Pleuropulmonary Blastoma. She fought bravely, her mother said, enduring 36 rounds of chemotherapy and 25 rounds of radiation over 1½ years, was declared cancer-free, and stayed that way for about five years.

On March 10, Jacquie said, they got the staggering news that Chloe had relapsed, now diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. She will have surgery May 3 at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to remove her thyroid in hopes it can be contained.

“We’re just having as much fun in April as we can,” Jacquie said.

The Rays have played a big role in helping the Grimeses get through it, whether through contributions to the hospital, hosting kids and parents at games or simply providing hours of entertainment each night. Jacquie said when Chloe isn’t playing softball they usually are at a Rays game.

Tuesday’s game was certainly interesting.

The Rays fell behind 3-0 in the first inning as Tommy Romero, called up to replace injured Ryan Yarbrough, had a rough debut and didn’t get out of the second. But the Rays ganged up on Oakland’s also-debuting starter, Adam Oller — keyed by a solo homer from Brandon Lowe, a three-run shot by Ji-Man Choi and then Phillips’ special blast — building a 6-3 lead. After the A’s got a run in the top of the sixth, the Rays extended their lead to 7-4.

But Romero’s early exit shifted a heavy workload to the Rays’ pen. Newcomer Ralph Garza Jr. faltered in the seventh, allowing the A’s to tie the game at 7.

The A’s took the lead in the top of the 10th when Billy McKinney singled off Ryan Thompson to score Chad Pinder, who was the runner on second to start the inning, as that rule was carried over to this season.

The Rays quickly tied it, as Wander Franco doubled off Lou Trivino, scoring Brandon Lowe. After Yandy Diaz struck out and Randy Arozarena flied out, rookie Josh Lowe went ahead in the count 2-0 and was intentionally walked. That was so Trivino could face Manuel Margot right-hander on right-hander. It turned out all right for the Rays, as Margot slashed a single to center to score Franco.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.