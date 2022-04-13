Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A Lawton man died in a crash in Comanche County on Tuesday.
John R. Howard, 69, of Lawton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Oklahoma 17, west of NE 135th Street, 2.6 miles east of Elgin, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.Missing 3-year-old Oklahoma child drowns in Lake Eufaula
Howard was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban west on OK-17. He went off the right side of the road at approximately 9:56 a.m., struck a fence and then a tree.
He was pinned inside the vehicle 15 minutes.
The passenger inside the vehicle was not injured.Barns ablaze threaten nearby fields in NW OKC
The cause of the crash is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 4