Trash Pandas fall to Pensacola in 2022 home opener

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — After three straight victories in Birmingham last weekend, the Rocket City Trash Pandas fell in their home opener against Pensacola Tuesday night.

The Trash Pandas, now 3-1, fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 4-3, in the first game of a six-game series.

The game was tied 3-3 in the ninth with former Trash Pandas infielder Luis Aviles Jr. leading the frame with a line-drive home run that was almost caught by Torii Hunter Jr., giving Pensacola their first lead of the game.

In the bottom of the ninth, reliever Colton Hock threw a pitch for Trey Cabbage before retiring the next three hitters he faced. The game ended with the Blue Wahoos claiming the 4-3 victory.

The Trash Pandas (3-1) and Blue Wahoos (1-3) continue their six-game series on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.