Trash Pandas fall to Pensacola in 2022 home opener

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — After three straight victories in Birmingham last weekend, the Rocket City Trash Pandas fell in their home opener against Pensacola Tuesday night.
The Trash Pandas, now 3-1, fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 4-3, in the first game of a six-game series.Guntersville High’s Gabe Marsh, Rogers High’s Erin Brown win 2022 Bryant-Jordan state awards
The game was tied 3-3 in the ninth with former Trash Pandas infielder Luis Aviles Jr. leading the frame with a line-drive home run that was almost caught by Torii Hunter Jr., giving Pensacola their first lead of the game.
In the bottom of the ninth, reliever Colton Hock threw a pitch for Trey Cabbage before retiring the next three hitters he faced. The game ended with the Blue Wahoos claiming the 4-3 victory.
The Trash Pandas (3-1) and Blue Wahoos (1-3) continue their six-game series on Wednesday.
