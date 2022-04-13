Pujols homers, gets 3 hits to propel Cards past Royals 6-5

Far too often, Major League Baseball's umpires are targeted with vitriol from miserable fans. And it's just terrible because they are doing their best and you'll all regret it if robots ever steal their jobs because soon they'll replace you as well. So it is our solemn vow to highlight great work they do whenever possible. Which brings us to the heroic effort turned in by Hunter Wendelstedt.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO