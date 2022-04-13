ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte football coach, former UNCC player needs heart transplant

By Nikki Hauser
WBTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former UNC Charlotte football player and current coach at Butler High School needs a new heart. In a matter of weeks, Denzel Irvin went from the football field to a hospital bed. Although healthy and active, he said he went to the hospital one...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Video of 380-pound high school OL dominating goes viral

A video clip of a 380-pound high school offensive lineman dominating at a recruiting camp went viral this week, and it’s easy to see why. High school prospect Brione Ramsey-Brooks was one of the linemen at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. His highlight video was posted online Tuesday and drew attention due to his size and dominance.
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Duke’s new assistant coach

Duke’s fairytale final season for head coach Mike Krzyzewski fell short of their ultimate goal of a national championship, losing to North Carolina in the Final Four. The program is now set to go through a significant change without Coach K, with associate head coach Jon Scheyer now taking over the program in the 2022-23 season. Scheyer will need to pick up where Krzyzewski finished and keep them as the powerhouse basketball program that they have been over the years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Transplant#New Heart#Heart Failure#American Football#Uncc#Wbtv#Butler High School#Covid#Atrium Health
FanSided

UNC basketball rumors: Iron Five core running it back in Chapel Hill?

UNC basketball went on a magical March Madness run behind the Iron Five core and the Tar Heels might get to largely run it back next season too. The North Carolina Tar Heels are just over a week removed from a gutting loss in the national championship to the Kansas Jayhawks, halting a magical March Madness run for head coach Hubert Davis and his team in his first season at the helm of the program.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Former Duke Star Officially Hired As Assistant Coach

Jon Scheyer is building a family at Duke, and it starts with former players. On Tuesday, the Blue Devils officially hired Amile Jefferson to join Scheyer’s staff as an assistant coach. Jefferson spent the 2021 season as Duke’s basketball director of player development. He’ll now transition into an assistant...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: Duke Basketball Commit Calls Out UNC Fan

It may be the offseason, but that doesn’t mean the rivalry between Duke and North Carolina gets put on hold. Duke commit Dariq Whitehead posted a photo on Twitter this week, sparking a response from a Tar Heels fan. “Good. Can’t wait for Leaky [Black] to lock him down...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTV

21-year-old wanted for murder in China Grove over the weekend

Medicare changes the rules after patient wins coverage battle through five appeals. WBTV’s Investigation shows the tight network of companies, non-profits and financial interests that Bare has to battle against. Higher interest rates could delay people buying a house in Charlotte. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Housing experts are telling...
CHINA GROVE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Prospect calls UNC interest in him ‘a dream’

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff were in Orlando this weekend to watch the EYBL event and some top recruiting targets. As they watched players like G.G. Jackson, Simeon Wilcher and Naas Cunningham, another recruit peaked their interest as well. Four-star power forward Zayden Highwas on UNC’s radar this weekend as the staff watched him and is now showing some interest in the Texas native early in his recruitment. During the event, High caught up with Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers to talk about the interest he’s receiving. And he had an interesting comment about the Tar Heels: And who are the...
ORLANDO, FL
WBTV

Mother says details of son's death are being shared online

More than a dozen new homes are now at varying stages of completion. ‘It means a lot:’ Cabarrus County Schools connects Hispanic population with community organizations at resource night. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Tuesday, the district prepared to host its Hispanic Family Resource Night at Jay M. Robinson...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Acquitted Of Killing Former UMD Football Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kalim Satterfield, the Baltimore man charged in the murder of a former University of Maryland football player, was found not guilty by a jury Thursday. Satterfield’s attorney argued he was falsely identified by witnesses. Police found 28-year-old David Mackall Jr. shot in the torso and the head in West Baltimore on May 29, 2019. He was pronounced dead on the scene. About a month later, Satterfield was charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and multiple handgun violations in Mackall’s death. Mackall, who is also from Baltimore, initially played as a reserve linebacker for the University of Maryland and played on special teams in 2010. He plays for the University of Delaware for three years. He went to Gwynn Park High School. Mackall was also a former Edmondson High School football standout. Former Edmondson Head Coach Dante Jones said in 2019 that Mackall was, “always happy” and “intense with the game.” Mackall also played basketball and lacrosse at Edmondson. “He was just working to raise his son’s,” Jones said. “That’s all he talked about, his children, being a good father.”
BALTIMORE, MD
WXII 12

Battle of I-40 returns! Dash top Hoppers in series opener

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Dash and Greensboro Grasshoppers clashed for the first time in 2022 Tuesday night at Truist Stadium, reigniting the Battle of I-40. The Hoppers started strong with starting pitcher Jared Jones retiring the side of Dash batters in the first inning. Greensboro infielder Maikol Escotto...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Barton College football spring game features ENC players

WILSON, N.C — Barton College football players from eastern North Carolina and beyond wrapped up their spring practice schedule by competing in the program’s annual spring game Wednesday. Watch the video to see Brian Bailey’s recap of the action. Barton is slated to start its 2022 season with a road game at Chowan on Sept. […]
WILSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy