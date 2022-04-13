Charlotte football coach, former UNCC player needs heart transplant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kalim Satterfield, the Baltimore man charged in the murder of a former University of Maryland football player, was found not guilty by a jury Thursday. Satterfield’s attorney argued he was falsely identified by witnesses. Police found 28-year-old David Mackall Jr. shot in the torso and the head in West Baltimore on May 29, 2019. He was pronounced dead on the scene. About a month later, Satterfield was charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and multiple handgun violations in Mackall’s death. Mackall, who is also from Baltimore, initially played as a reserve linebacker for the University of Maryland and played on special teams in 2010. He plays for the University of Delaware for three years. He went to Gwynn Park High School. Mackall was also a former Edmondson High School football standout. Former Edmondson Head Coach Dante Jones said in 2019 that Mackall was, “always happy” and “intense with the game.” Mackall also played basketball and lacrosse at Edmondson. “He was just working to raise his son’s,” Jones said. “That’s all he talked about, his children, being a good father.”

