H.S. Roundup: FCA’s Stem blasts walk-off HR in bottom of the seventh to top Irish

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 2 days ago

SOFTBALL

Fairfield Christian Academy 6, Fisher Catholic 5: Addison Stem did a little bit of everything for the Knights, including hitting a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Knights to a Mid-State League-Cardinal Division win over the Irish.

Stem finished the night with two home runs and five RBIs, while picking up the win in the circle striking out 14 Irish batters. Madison Clauss had two hits and Katy Smeltzer had an RBI single to help the Knights pick up the win.

Bloom-Carroll 11, Amanda-Clearcreek 0: The Bulldogs cruised past the Aces in a Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win.

Bloom-Carroll improved to 4-0 in the league. Lexi Paulsen gave up one hit in four innings of work and struck out nine. She led the way at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a home run. Andrea Romine finished the game in relief.

Ady Luke, Reese Pittman, Paulsen and Casey Hanrahan all finished with an RBI in the second inning when the Bulldogs blew the game open.

BASEBALL

Millersport 5, Fisher Catholic 2: Led by an outstanding pitching performance from Michael Levacy, the Lakers topped the Irish in Mid-State League-Cardinal Division play.

Levacy, who improved to 3-0, gave up three hits and struck out 12. Tyler Hall led offense with two hits and two RBI.

No information was available for Fisher Catholic.

Bloom-Carroll 6, Amanda-Clearcreek 2: The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off the Aces in a Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win.

Kale Kraner picked up the win for the Bulldogs (5-2) as he pitched all seven innings, giving up six hits, one earned run with four strikeouts and one walk. Cooper Storts, Evan Dozer and KJ Benedict each doubled to lead B-C’s offense.

Peyton Cassley led the Aces by going 2-for-3. Ryan Chambers pitched the first five innings and took the loss. He gave up six hits and only two earned runs and finished with four strikeouts.

Fairfield Christian Academy 9, Grove City Christian 1: Behind solid pitching from Manny Schultz, the Knights cruised past GCA in a Mid-State League-Cardinal Division win.

Schultz pitched five innings and didn’t give up an earned run while striking out seven and walking one. Owen Scott went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Matthew Keener had a and an RBI.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: H.S. Roundup: FCA’s Stem blasts walk-off HR in bottom of the seventh to top Irish

