Saint Louis, MO

SIUE earns win at Saint Louis

The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 2 days ago
Kelsey Ray earned her first victory over 2 1/3 innings in relief on Tuesday against Saint Louis University. (SIUE Athletics)

ST. LOUIS - Lexi King homered and SIUE took advantage of late Saint Louis miscues to defeat the Billikens 3-2 Tuesday at the Billiken Sports Center.

"It was just an all-around team win," said SIUE interim head coach P.J. Finigan.

Two seventh inning errors allowed Micah Arps to score the eventual winning run. She reached on an error by pitcher Chloe Wendling and would later score when Grace Lueke reached on an error by SLU shortstop Kendall Johnson.

SIUE, 14-23, outdueled Saint Louis in a game with limited offense. The Cougars outhit the Billikens 4-2.

Kelsey Ray earned her first victory over 2 1/3 innings in relief of starter Sydney Baalman. Both Ray and Baalman allowed just one hit each to Saint Louis, which drew eight walks and stranded nine runners.

"I thought Sydney did great," said Finigan. "Outside of the walks, she and Kelsey were really good."

The Cougars never trailed in the game after the first batter of the contest. King hit her third home run of the season to lead off the game with the wind blowing in.

"She started us off with a rocket home run," said Finigan.

SLU, now 16-18, tied the game in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Gabby Kowalik,

The Cougars regained the lead in the sixth as Kylie Lane scored on an infield ground ball from Piper Montgomery.

The Billikens countered with another tying run in the sixth when Kristi Stevenson drew a bases-loaded walk.

SIUE, which stranded seven batters, then put the final tally on the board in the seventh.

The Cougars continue Ohio Valley Conference play with a three-game series at Morehead State Friday and Saturday. An 11 a.m. doubleheader is set for Friday followed by an 11 a.m. single game Saturday.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Burns nearly perfect in EHS win

Gannon Burns was nearly perfect in Tuesday's Southwestern Conference opener against Collinsville. Burns allowed just a solo home run to Chris Thilman in the fifth inning in a 12-1, six-inning victory for the Edwardsville Tigers over the Kahoks at Arthur Fletcher Field inside Woodland Park. In his third career complete game and second career shutout, Burns allowed just the one hit and one run with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings. Of his 73 pitches, 51 were for strikes. Burns retired the first 13 he faced before Thilman homered to left with one in the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
