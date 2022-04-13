ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The...

alerts.weather.gov

Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Wild flash floods see scores of Alabama motorists rescued from high waters

Heavy rain storms in Alabama caused flash floods that saw emergency services rescue a string of motorists stuck in high water.Birmingham Fire Rescue Crews responded to 20 plus water-related calls throughout the city and performed eight rescues.In one incident a 60-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and after being given CPR was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.“Please avoid travel in downtown Birmingham!” the National Weather Service Birmingham tweeted.“Multiple water rescues, cars swept away in flood waters, roads impassable…flooding reports continue to rush in.”And they added: “Important reminder: Not all rescues are ‘swift’ water...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:43:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-15 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 02:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union Areas of fog are being observed across the area, with patchy dense fog lowering visibilities to a quarter of a mile in some locations. Fog is expected to last through the night and dense fog may become more widespread over the next several hours. Motorists should exercise caution and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Also, use low beams in the fog.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 18.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Thursday was 18.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.2 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Jersey The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois Illinois River at Hardin. Illinois River at La Grange Lock and Dam. Illinois River at Meredosia. Illinois River at Valley City. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Hardin. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to remain near flood stage over the 24 hours before falling back below flood stage once again. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Illinois River Hardin 25.0 25.0 Thu 8 pm 25.0 24.9 24.8 24.6 24.5
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN AND EASTERN PANHANDLES * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Lipscomb Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...Roberts...Hemphill...Oldham Potter...Carson...Gray...Wheeler...Deaf Smith...Randall Armstrong...Donley...Collingsworth and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...3 to 5. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions today through 9 pm.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile AL has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to gradually rise through this weekend, rising to above flood stage late Sunday night. The river will then continue rising to a stage of 31.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River At Black Rock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Agricultural land is flooding along both banks of the river in Lawrence, Independence, and Jackson counties. Minor flooding in Powhatan Community and Courthouse State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet Friday morning. From there, the river is expected to remain nearly steady through the weekend and early next week. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 20.6 Thu 8 PM 21.0 20.7 20.6 21.0 7 AM 4/15
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Ocmulgee River near Abbeville affecting Dodge, Wilcox and Telfair Counties. Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. For the Ocmulgee River Basin...including Abbeville...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Oconee River Basin...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18 feet, Minor flooding expands in the woodlands and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. A campground and a few out buildings begin to flood several miles south of Mount Vernon. Eleven homes in the Cherokee Sand Ridge subdivision are surrounded by water. Dead River Road becomes flooded and is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.5 feet and falling. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 08:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton and Petersburg. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson and Lawrence Counties. White River at Edwardsport and Elliston. Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma .Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of Montezuma begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday morning to a crest of 15.3 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 22:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .With no additional rainfall for the next few days and decreased snow melt due to colder weather, river levels will rise slightly into Friday morning, then begin to fall slowly Friday afternoon. For the Escanaba River...including Humboldt...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated river levels caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

