Tornado Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Claiborne, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 23:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Jefferson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1122 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lynnview, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Audubon Park, Watterson Park, Poplar Hills and Newburg around 1125 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Louisville, West Buechel, Seneca Gardens, Strathmoor Village, Kingsley, Strathmoor Manor, Buechel, Fern Creek, St. Matthews, Windy Hills, Hurstbourne Acres, St. Regis Park, Beechwood Village, Woodlawn Park, Houston Acres, Norbourne Estates, Richlawn, Norwood, Jeffersontown, Lyndon, Douglass Hills, Hurstbourne, Graymoor-Devondale, Northfield, Bellemeade, Wildwood, Crossgate and Thornhill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
